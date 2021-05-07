TxDOT to Present Preferred Design for I-35 Capital Express North Project During Public Hearing

AUSTIN – TxDOT will launch a virtual public hearing with an in-person option to gather input on the recommended improvements to I-35 from SH 45 North to US 290 East.

The $400 million improvement project, known as the I-35 Capital Express North project, proposes adding one high-occupancy vehicle managed lane in each direction along I-35. The project includes reconstructing six bridges, constructing a diverging diamond intersection at Wells Branch Parkway, improving bicycle and pedestrian paths, and making additional safety and mobility improvements throughout the corridor.

The virtual public hearing will be made available via my35capex.com beginning Monday, May 10, 2021, through Thursday, June 10, 2021. Comments must be received on or before June 10, 2021, to be included in the official meeting record. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Online: my35capex.com

Email: capexnorth@txdot.gov

Verbal comment by voicemail: (512) 721-2832

Mail: Michelle Cooper, P.E., 1608 W. 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703

An in-person option will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the TxDOT Austin District Office, 7901 N. I-35, Austin, Texas 78753. Individuals wishing to attend in person must call (512) 522-6949 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make an appointment.