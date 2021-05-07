Governor Wolf Honors Department of State Staff Who Earned Governor’s Award for Excellence for Election Work

Governor Tom Wolf today congratulated Kimberly Adams, Greg Darr and John Hartzell from the Department of State Office of Chief Counsel for earning the Governor’s Award for Excellence.

“Kim, Greg and John performed an incredible service to Pennsylvanians in 2020 by preserving the fundamental right to vote,” said Governor Wolf. “Throughout multiple complex election law changes, legal challenges and a pandemic, this team rose to the occasion and ensured a free, fair and secure election for our commonwealth.”

The three Department of State winners are being recognized for their extraordinary work during the 2020 election cycle. From the historic election law changes in Act 77, to coordinating legal review of voter education materials, to providing guidance on how to administer an election amid a pandemic and so much more, the legal team provided countless hours of support to ensure that all voters in Pennsylvania could cast their ballots safely and securely in an unprecedented year. Because this work began prior to the pandemic, the team also had to transition to working remotely in the midst of this high-priority and highly visible project.

“These staff attorneys worked tirelessly to dutifully serve the Department of State, and ultimately, the voters of the commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid. “I am honored to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team, and I thank them for their ongoing service to our state.”

The annual Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize exemplary commonwealth employees or groups of employees for initiative, leadership, innovation and increased efficiency. The employees chosen for the Governor’s Award for Excellence represent the “best of the best” in public service to the commonwealth.