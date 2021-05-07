Contractor Charged with Fraud in Jackson and Clay Counties, Consumer Loss Totals $164,500

According to the allegations, Bain promised to renovate a consumer’s home in Jackson County in exchange for large advance payments. After taking several payments from the consumer, Bain allegedly only provided demolition work, much of which was not wanted nor requested by the consumer, and then abandoned the project after it was clear the consumer would not make any additional payments. The charges further allege that Bain promised to construct a two-story addition to a consumer’s Clay County home in exchange for large advance payments before abandoning the project without constructing the home addition. The consumers’ aggregate loss totals $164,500.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Steven Reed and Wade Schilling. Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The charges against Bain are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.