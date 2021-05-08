Santiago Ribeiro is exhibiting in Evora, Portugal for the first time since the pandemic

The surrealist Santiago Ribeiro is exhibiting in Portugal for the first time since the pandemic, while a video dedicated to him is depopulating on the web

BENEVENTO, BN, ITALIA, May 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santiago Ribeiro has exhibited all over the world, carrying out his project called “New Surrealism Now” which exalts the surrealism inspired by Max Ernst, with great success. Now the artist is in Evora, Portugal, the land that gave birth to the most famous contemporary surrealist artist in the world, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.This is Ribeiro's first exhibition after the pandemic, going on these days. The initiative is from the company MatosCar, an automotive group present in the Portuguese cities of Guarda, Fundao, Castelo Branco, Portalegre, Evora and Beja.The exhibition will be permanent because the entrepreneurial group has decided to buy about a dozen works, including the painting "Metropolis 5000", a work that is currently in the United States where it was exhibited in New York at the Artifact Gallery.Ribeiro's art greatly attracts the public, experts and not: his little pink men who represent the automatisms of our mind, the confused thoughts of the unconscious, ourselves without free will and the will to do good, are a catalyst for those who look, especially in this historical moment, where we are intolerant to the restrictions due to the health emergency.Ribeiro's surrealism can be a valid ally of Christianity, as it shows us what it could be if we totally free our subconscious; we would be naked and blind men who hit the stakes of immorality and masochism. However, our will, our conscience and our freedom of choice come to our aid and make us truly free, since the human being is not just a biochemical complex.The video that has more than 100,000 thousand views, made by the journalist and art curator Annalina Grasso, the poet Vincenzo Calì, who composed a poem for Ribeiro entitled "Profluvi", recited by the actor Maurizio Bianucci, actor from, it wants to be a way to disseminate art in an original and immediate way, letting the question settle in our minds: can we look at the pandemic, the changing world, in a different perspective? How many times have we thought about releasing our impulses? We are educated, even cultured, but emotionally are we "fruitful" or sterile?Ribeiro implies that the mind is not a simple set of biochemical functions of the brain, but something more complex and wonderful, which ignites the ability to be visionaries, to imagine consciousness not as a product of the brain in spite of what scientific reductionism says. which, on closer inspection, has little scientific knowledge.