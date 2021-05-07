UNAVETS announces agreement to create a new 1,500 m2 reference veterinary hospital in Madrid
EINPresswire.com/ -- This initiative of partnering with EBVS® specialists and best-in-class clinical teams is central to the group's mission to deliver excellence in medicine and shared business services to veterinary hospitals and clinics.
UNAVETS declares that it hopes to be able to launch the referral-only hospital in early 2022.
• The hospital is located in the north east of Madrid (zone M-40 / A2) and will serve veterinary centers that need complex diagnoses and advanced surgeries and treatments.
• Likewise, this veterinary hospital will cover emergency services (including nights and weekends) of the clinics that request it, thus providing a 24/7 service to the referring clinics.
• The hospital will staff European EBVS® graduates in key specialties and support staff.
• It will be equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, including CT, high-field magnetic resonance, fluoroscope, endoscope, laparoscope, arthroscope and will have fully equipped operating rooms.
UNAVETS, a veterinary group with 32 practices in Spain and Portugal. The group intends to close the year with more than 50 locations within its portfolio in Spain and Portugal.
UNAVETS was financed in December 2019 with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. ("Oaktree"). Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $ 140 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The European Strategic Directorate and Oaktree manages more than € 4.5 billion in assets under management.
Ariadna Figueroa
UNAVETS
ariadna.figueroa@unavets.com