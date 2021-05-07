Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Project to Install Raised Pavement Markers on State Roads in South Central PA Begins Tonight

Harrisburg, PA – A project to install raised pavement markers (RPMs) on 288.5 miles of state routes in south central Pennsylvania is tentatively set to begin tonight. 

This work will be performed nightly Monday through Friday from 6 PM to 6 AM on state highways in Adams, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties. 

This will be a mobile operation. Motorists should be alert and watch for construction vehicles in the roadway.

The contractor will begin in Perry County and will install or replace RPMs on Routes 11, 17, 22, 34, 74, 104, 274, 850, and 1028 (Huggins Road), and on various ramps and jug handles within the Route 11 corridor in the county.

WL Markers, Inc., of Columbus, Ohio, is the prime contractor in this $259,323 project. Work is expected to be completed by September 3, 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

