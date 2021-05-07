Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 19 in Greenwood Township, Crawford County

​A nearly $1.8 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than four miles of Route 19 in Greenwood Township, Crawford County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include cold-in-place recycled paving and overlay of 4.1 miles of roadway from the Mercer County line in Sandy Creek Township to the intersection of Route 285 in Greenwood Township, Crawford County.

Work will also include drainage improvements, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and tree trimming and removal. Improvements to the Route 19 and Route 285 intersection will include new lighting, signing and flashing signals.

Construction is expected to begin May 10, 2021, weather permitting. Paving is excepted to be completed by August 2021. Signal work will be done by December 2021.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Commercial Asphalt Supply Inc DBA Shields Asphalt Paving, Inc of Valencia, PA. The contract cost is $1,779,974.75, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

