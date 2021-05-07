Route 19 Washington Road Improvement Project begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing construction on the Route 19 (Washington Road) improvement project in Upper St. Clair Township, and the Municipalities of Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 10 weather permitting.

Milling and resurfacing will occur on two miles of Route 19 between McMurray Road/McLaughlin Run Road and Connor Road/Gilkinson Road on this $7.27 million project. The project also includes concrete rehabilitation, bridge preservation, drainage and guide rail upgrades, ADA curb ramp and sidewalk improvements, signal updates, and sign and pavement marking installation.

Single-lane restrictions in each direction on Route 19 will occur in various locations around-the-clock including weekends.

The prime contractor is A. Folino Construction, Inc. from Oakmont, PA. The overall project is anticipated to be completed in May 2022.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

