PICKENS COUNTY PAINTING BUSINESS OWNER ARRESTED FOR NOT PAYING WITHHOLDING TAX

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Pickens County businessman and charged him with five counts of failing to pay over Withholding Tax.

Daniel Mark East, 59, of Easley, is owner of DME Painting, LLC and was responsible for collecting, reporting, and paying over Income Tax withheld from employees' pay. According to arrest warrants, for tax years 2014-2018, East collected a total of $39,733 in Withholding Tax from employees but failed to pay it over to the SCDOR.

If convicted, East faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

181 East Evans Street, Suite 5

Florence, SC 29506

