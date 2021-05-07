Media Advisory: Funeral for Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook

May 7, 2021

Date: Monday May 10, 2021

Location: Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 217 Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Media Parking/Staging: Media parking and staging area will be to the north side of the parking lot near Beaglin Park Drive to the west of Dallas Drive (see attached Google map). Entrance for media vans/trucks/cars into the parking lot will be off Dallas Drive. Please identify yourself to the Law Enforcement personnel and you will be directed to the designated area. The family has requested that no media cameras or recording devices be permitted inside the church.

Timeline: Corporal Heacook will be escorted from Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:45 a.m. and will travel the following route where there will be temporary road closures:

Route 54 eastbound

Left on US 13 Southbound

Enter Maryland

Left on E. Naylor Mill Road

Right on Zion Road

Left on Beaglin Park Drive

Estimated arrival at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church by 9:05 a.m.

Public viewing of Corporal Keith Heacook will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Attendees will be asked to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

Service will begin around 12:20 p.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour. The Emmanuel Wesleyan Church will provide a livestream of the service accessible by visiting YouTube, www.youtube.com/ewc. Once the livestream begins, it will also be available on Cpl. Heacook’s tribute page, which can be accessed at, https://www.shortfh.com/obituaries/Cpl-Keith-Heacook/#!/PhotosVideos. Viewing of the service will also be broadcast on a digital billboard vehicle outside the church.

Road Closures:

Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US 50 Business) will be closed starting at 4 a.m.

There will be electronic sign boards on Old Ocean City Road and Ocean Gateway alerting the general public of the funeral. Troopers, deputies, and police officers will be at various intersections directing traffic into the venue.

At the conclusion of the funeral, there will be an escort of Corporal Heacook back to Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware.

Northbound on Beaglin Park Drive

Right on Zion Road

Left on E. Naylor Mill Road

Right on US 13 Northbound

Enter Delaware

Left on Route 54

Right on N. Pennsylvania Avenue to Short Funeral Home

The interment will be private.