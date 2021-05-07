European Mountaintop Chateau with Downtown Charleston, WV Views to Auction via Concierge Auctions

European-style stone estate Luxurious custom details and finishes Artisan craftsmanship throughout the estate Mountaintop setting with downtown Charleston views A backdrop for year-round entertaining

Filled with custom details and finishes, 230 Quarry Ridge East, will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Amanda Neville of Old Colony, Realtors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filled with luxurious custom details and finishes, 230 Quarry Ridge East, will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Amanda Neville of Old Colony, Realtors®. Currently listed for $13 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held June 4–9 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Reminiscent of a European countryside chateau, 230 Quarry Ridge East sits in a mountaintop setting, surrounded by forests. Offering both mountain and downtown Charleston views, this stone estate offers space for entertaining on a grand scale. Artisan craftsmanship surrounds the interior of the property, including custom Brazilian Mahogany woodwork, ironwork, built-ins throughout, marble floors, and immaculate chandeliers. Guests can enjoy their own private, luxurious oasis in the separate carriage house that features its own kitchen, living room, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Manicured, mature landscaping provides a private garden surrounded by forest. A flat lawn adds to the four-season entertaining possibilities. The gorgeous setting and abundant amenities, including an infinity-edge pool, will create no need to go anywhere else.

“This is my first property experience with Concierge Auctions, and I am very excited to work as a team to host a successful auction for my client. With their global relationships, strong communication skills, and attention to fine details, I am confident that we will be able to find the perfect buyer for this property,” stated the listing agent, Amanda Neville.

The prestigious Quarry Creek area is a mountaintop community near the bend of the Kanawha River in Charleston, West Virginia. The estate is spoiled by both mountain and city views and proximity to downtown. Charleston boasts two riverfronts on the Elk and Kanawha Rivers and plays host to walkable historic neighborhoods, art galleries, cultural activities, boutique shopping, and dining. Venture downtown and enjoy free concert tickets at Haddad Riverfront Park or travel to three golf courses within 20 minutes of the front door. For outdoor recreation, grab a stand-up paddleboard or kayak, join a river expedition, or enjoy a hike in the Kanawha State Forest.

230 Quarry Ridge East is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Licensed Real Estate Agents will be compensated where appropriate according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement for this property. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

