Landgraf Votes for Pro-Life Heartbeat Act as it Passes Out of Texas House

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

05/07/2021

AUSTIN — Legislation cosponsored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) to prohibit abortion procedures after detection of a fetal heartbeat passed out of the Texas House by a vote of 83 - 64 on Thursday.

“Senate Bill 8 is one of the most important pro-life bills I’ve been proud to support,” Landgraf said. “The heartbeat bill provides a shield of protection for the most defenseless among us: unborn children. This is a historic day in Texas, a day long overdue. Every human life is precious. And my faith tells me that life begins at conception. That is why I strongly supported this legislation.”

Senate Bill 8, the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” seeks to prohibit abortions from being performed after detection of a fetal heartbeat. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Current state law permits abortions until 20 weeks of pregnancy. SB 8 also authorizes a private civil right of action against any person who performs an illegal abortion in Texas.

“This is a landmark day in the Texas House, and I am proud of what we have done to protect the unborn. This is what I was sent here to do, to represent the values I was raised with, the values of our community,” Landgraf concluded.

The Texas Heartbeat Act passed out of the Senate by a vote of 19 to 12 before it was sent to the Texas House. Changes were made to the bill in the House, so SB 8 is on its way back to the Senate. If the House and Senate can agree to a final draft of the bill before the end of the month, SB 8 will head to Governor Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.

The 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January and is underway through May 31st, 2021. In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the state legislature meets for a 140-day regular session every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

