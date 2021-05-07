Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of May 3

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses her orders of protection language, which is contained in Senate Bill 71, and now on its way to the governor. She also talks about Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget and House Bill 85, the Second Amendment Preservation Act.

