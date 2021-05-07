Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of May 3
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses her orders of protection language, which is contained in Senate Bill 71, and now on its way to the governor. She also talks about Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget and House Bill 85, the Second Amendment Preservation Act.
To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:
Rehder-Podcast-050621 (1:55) Q: to get there.
- Senator Rehder says her orders of protection language is now included in Senate Bill 71, and now on its way to the governor. Rehder-1-050621 (:26) Q: by the law.
- Senator Rehder adds Missouri is about to enter a new fiscal year. Rehder-2-050621 (:15) Q: excited about that.
- Senator Rehder also says House Bill 85, the Second Amendment Preservation Act, is ready for full Missouri Senate debate. Rehder-3-050621 (:30) Q: of the process.
- Senator Rehder says the Missouri Senate spent time on identical legislation already this session. Rehder-4-050621 (:08) Q: to get there.