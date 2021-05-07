When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 06, 2021 FDA Publish Date: May 07, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared fish Company Name: Bloommy, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Biotin Collagen Keratin Capsules

Company Announcement

Bloommy, Inc. is recalling the following product due to the presence of a fish allergen for the collagen-based ingredient. The best by involved or purchase date prior to 05/04/201.People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Bloommy Biotin Collagen Keratin Capsules for Skin, Joint, and Hair, 60 capsules Capsule details: 00 clear vegetable capsule Package Dimensions : 3.82 x 2.05 x 2.01 inches; 2.08 Ounces Manufacture Date: 04/2021 Best Buy Date: 04/2023



The recalled product was distributed via Amazon through retail orders on product listing https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082PSKMKG and online retail website https://mybloommy.com/ . A total of 13,688 units were issued out.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall/problem.

Bloommy, Inc was notified by the State of Florida regarding this undeclared fish ingredient.

Production of the product will be reissued into circulation with an updated dietary supplement label stating the presence of fish in the fish collagen product of Bloommy Biotin Collagen Keratin Capsules for Skin, Joint, and Hair.

Consumers who have purchased Bloommy Biotin Collagen Keratin Capsules for Skin, Joint, and Hair may contact Bloommy via email email: info@mybloommy.com at +1-860-495-3743 or at 106 W Broad St, Pawcatuck, CT 06379 for any questions, comments or concerns they may have about the product. Contact hours are M-F, 9am to 5pm EST. Customers who have acquired the product and are accustomed to a fish allergy are instructed to throw the product out in their home disposal or public trash and will be issued a refund on the product, preferable email contact is info@mybloommy.com