Plan to participate in the Air Quality Client Contact meeting on May 20

Stay up-to-date on current events and upcoming changes in DNR’s air quality program. Plan to attend an open forum with DNR staff at the Air Quality Client Contact Meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. The meeting can be accessed virtually and by teleconference.

Topics include updates on Title V and construction permitting, EASY Air, planning and rulemaking, records, and compliance items. Find the complete agenda with the meeting access instructions on the Air Quality Client Contact page.

If you have questions please contact Wendy Walker at wendy.walker@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-725-9570.