Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,425 in the last 365 days.

Kelli Hall of Mart has a big job that looks deceptively simple -- she makes sure 'everybody is safe'

 

Campus Shift Administrator, Mart campus 

 

When asked to describe her job as the morning Campus Shift Administrator at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, in Mart, Kelli Hall keeps it simple. “I make sure the campus is covered as far as staff goes. If there are incidents of any kind, I respond to them and report them. My main job is to make sure that the campus is running smoothly every day. I make sure everybody stays safe.” 

 

Hall graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Purdue University after growing up in small-town Texas and is in her third year working for TJJD. She hopes to eventually earn her Ph.D. in psychology and use that to work within the correctional system to help staff members process the things they experience on the job. 

 

She says the best part of her role is seeing the kids get to go home. “All of us want to make sure that the kids can go home in a timely manner and that they go home safe. A lot of people overlook that aspect of corrections, but somebody has to be there to make sure that everybody gets to go home.” 

 

That comes with a lot of challenges, and though Hall makes it look easy day in and day out, there is one thing she would change if she could. “I wish the public understood the depths of the job and the work that’s being done here,” she says. “There are a lot of misconceptions about correctional officers. It can be a very hard job and a very stressful job. I think it can be a very underappreciated job—but it’s a great job.” 

 

- John McGreevy, TJJD Communications

You just read:

Kelli Hall of Mart has a big job that looks deceptively simple -- she makes sure 'everybody is safe'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.