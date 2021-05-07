Research: It Is Safer Than Ever for Patients to Return to the Dentist
Dr. Younger identified multiple studies that support that conclusion, as well as an April 4 “Science Brief” from the United States Centers for Disease Control.
Dentists take their responsibility to protect both their employees and patients very seriously. It’s why we have seen so very few instances of outbreaks that started in dental offices - it’s rare.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mounting evidence points to the fact that it is as safe as it has been since before the pandemic for both Canadians and Americans to return to the patient’s chair at their preferred dental office, TempStars CEO Dr. James Younger recently said.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO of TempStars
Dr. Younger, a practicing dentist, identified multiple studies that support that conclusion, as well as an April 4 “Science Brief” from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) - Science Brief: SARS-CoV-2 and Surface (Fomite) Transmission for Indoor Community Environments | CDC
In that brief, the CDC wrote that while “it is possible for people to be infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low.”
This advice contrasted with advice from around a year ago, which suggested that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) could easily be spread by touching infected surfaces. That advice, and its communication through the mass media, led hundreds of millions of people around the word to empty shelves of disinfecting wipes.
“It understandably created a certain level of fear about going to the dentist,” said Dr. Younger, who founded TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service. “There’s nothing wrong with being prudent or safe - we must take the safety of our patients and team as a top priority. But it is also important to share new data when it becomes available that encourages a more pragmatic approach, especially as it relates to being proactive with your dental care.”
Dr. Younger added that dentists and their respective employee teams take great precautions to protect their patients.
“At TempStars, we interact with thousands of dental offices throughout North America,” he said. “Dentists take their responsibility to protect both their employees and patients very seriously. It’s why we have seen so very few instances of outbreaks that started in dental offices - it’s extremely rare.”
Among the studies supporting the relative safety of visiting a dental office are:
https://www.ada.org/en/publications/ada-news/2020-archive/october/ada-study-finds-covid-19-rate-among-dentists-less-than-1-percent
https://www.ada.org/en/press-room/news-releases/2021-archives/february/study-finds-low-rate-of-covid-19-among-dental-hygienists
https://www.dentaleconomics.com/science-tech/sterilization-and-infection-control/article/14188344/dentistry-is-completely-safe-with-enhanced-infection-control
“It’s time to remind everyone that it is safe to return to the dentist office,” Dr. Younger said. “That’s what the science is telling us.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members and growing daily, TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspiring and positively impacting the dental community on a global scale.
