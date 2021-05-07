Michigan Veteran Homes to Hire 150 to Staff New Home in Chesterfield Township

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 30, 2021

Contact: Michael Kroll krollm2@michigan.gov

LANSING, Mich.- Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH), a branch of the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, is looking to recruit as many as 150 staff members to join its team as it nears the opening of the newly-constructed Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township (MVHCT) located at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, Michigan, 48047. The projected move-in date for the first veteran members is May 17, 2021.

"We are at a critical juncture as we continue to build our team that will be providing care to the veteran members at the new Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township," said Anne Zerbe, executive director of MVH. "We are seeking dedicated, compassionate professionals who have a true passion for serving those that we care for at the Michigan Veteran Homes."

The home is currently seeking to fill positions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, activity therapy aides, administrative positions and pharmacy technicians. Those interested in learning more about open positions at the new MVHCT, should email DMVA-MVHCT-Careers@michigan.gov.

At a total project cost of $76.5 million, with $46.1 million provided through a federal grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Construction Grant Program and $30.4 million coming from the state, construction of the MVHCT began in April 2019 and occupies 30 acres and totals 152,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art Home consists of four unique neighborhood buildings and a community center. The neighborhood buildings collectively house 128 private member rooms with ensuite baths and feature shared living and dining spaces. The adjacent community center is the centerpiece of the home and features therapeutic facilities for behavioral, occupational, physical and group therapy, an exam room, pharmacy, multi-faith prayer room, barbershop and salon, café bistro and gift shop. Members also have access to outdoor courtyard areas to pursue activities or to observe the natural surroundings the campus has to offer.

-END-