Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,428 in the last 365 days.

Resurfacing Project Set to Begin on Route 16 (Buchanan Trail) in Antrim Township and Greencastle Borough, Franklin County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 3.41-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 16 (Buchanan Trail) in Franklin County.

Work is expected to begin Tuesday, May 11. This project consists of milling, resurfacing, base repair, guiderail replacement, drainage upgrades, new signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction from Lindale Avenue in Antrim Township to Eastern Avenue in Greencastle Borough.

There will be short-term lane closures under flagging Monday through Friday. No lane closures are permitted during peak hours of 6 to 8:30 AM, and 3:30 to 6 PM. 

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by September 17, 2021.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,891,277 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

You just read:

Resurfacing Project Set to Begin on Route 16 (Buchanan Trail) in Antrim Township and Greencastle Borough, Franklin County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.