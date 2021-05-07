Resurfacing Project Set to Begin on Route 16 (Buchanan Trail) in Antrim Township and Greencastle Borough, Franklin County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 3.41-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 16 (Buchanan Trail) in Franklin County.

Work is expected to begin Tuesday, May 11. This project consists of milling, resurfacing, base repair, guiderail replacement, drainage upgrades, new signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction from Lindale Avenue in Antrim Township to Eastern Avenue in Greencastle Borough.

There will be short-term lane closures under flagging Monday through Friday. No lane closures are permitted during peak hours of 6 to 8:30 AM, and 3:30 to 6 PM.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by September 17, 2021.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,891,277 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018