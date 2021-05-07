Debut Performance of Piano Prodigy BLKBOK Launches Epic Performance and Tribute to Astronauts on National Astronaut Day

The Debut Performance of Piano Prodigy, icons+giants/WMG Recording Artist BLKBOK Launches Epic Performance and Tribute to Astronaut Heroes for National Astronaut Day. BLKBOK, the piano prodigy from Detroit with perfectly painted nails and troubadour tattoos, has composed “behind the scenes” for some time, and has been the go-to pianist for countless artists such as Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and John Mayer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, May 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Debut Performance of Piano Prodigy,icons+giants/WMG Recording Artist BLKBOK Launches Epic Performance and Tribute to Astronaut Heroes for National Astronaut Day Tuesday, May 6th, 2021: This week, for National Astronaut Day, icons+giants/WMG recording artist & piano prodigy BLKBOK launched an epic performance and tribute to Astronauts in his Live from Las Vegas debut, which included a very special introduction from Commander Michael López-Alegría. As part of this incredible event, BLKBOK’s inspired performance featured his neo-classical, hip hop inspired expressions, and new pieces close to his heart including; “Best Friend” (Saweetie Feat. DojaCat) and “UP” (Cardi B) (from the CVRART Mixtape), “What’s Next” (Drake), “November 7th” (from Black Book), “Space Oddity” (David Bowie) which he dedicated in remembrance of all the Astronauts who have sacrificed in support of our Nation’s space program, and the premiere of a stunning new BLKBOK song “Stars”."It’s such an honor to perform for National Astronaut Day, and to pay tribute to such brave souls.’, commented BLKBOK, “I believe that Astronauts possess the ultimate spirit of adventure and are heroes to all humankind, to do something special for them on a special day fills me with joy."This "not to miss" debut performance may now be seen on BLKBOKs YouTube Channel.BLKBOK, the piano prodigy from Detroit with perfectly painted nails and troubadour tattoos, has composed “behind the scenes” for some time, and has been the go-to pianist for countless artists such as Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and John Mayer.In light of recent events, BLKBOK was then inspired to create his own piece of work and share it with the world. BLKBOK is set to release his first album, Black Book, on Juneteenth of this year. Black Book features a classical body that will bring to light some of the toughest moments of the past year. In the spirit of rappers working through their creative journey via mixtapes, BLKBOK will also release CVRART, a neo-classical, hip-hop inspired expression, on May 21st, 2021.For more on BLKBOK visit www.blkbok.com , Instagram @BLKBOK, TikTok @blkbok , YouTube @BLKBOK .

