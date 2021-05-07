Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is Forecasted to Reach $13.5bn by 2030

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, 2019-2030 (Million USD) Share of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners of Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market, 2020-2027 (Percent) Statzo logo

Robot vacuum cleaner market share is around 15% of all vacuum cleaners sold. The share is estimated to rise to approximately 17% of all vacuum sales 2027.



LAHTI, -, FINLAND, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Business Research Company, the Global Market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners was estimated at 4.5 billion USD in 2020. The market value experienced a decrease of -2.6% from the previous year when the market was estimated to be valued at 4.6 billion USD. Despite the decrease, the global robotic vacuum market growth is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020-2030, reaching 13.5 billion USD by 2030.

As reported by Global Industry Analyst, robot vacuum cleaner market share is around 15% of all Vacuum Cleaners sold. The market share is estimated to rise to approximately 17% of all vacuum sales 2027.

And what comes to the unit prices, a single unit averaged 324 USD in 2020, according to Euromonitor International. Likewise, the Global Sales Volume of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners totalled 13.9 million units the same year.

iRobot Roomba is the leading robotic vacuum cleaner brand with 28% Market Share.

US-based iRobot Corp is the clear market leader with nearly a third of the global market. According to Euromonitor the company’s robot vacuum brand iRobot Roomba holds an estimated 28% of the global market. iRobot Corp holds considerably more than half of the market in the North American region. Moreover, the company holds nearly half of the market in MEA and Australasia, whereas in Latin America and Western Europe the shares amount to roughly a third of the market. The company’s market position is weakest in Eastern Europe and APAC.

Other brands that hold significant market shares of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market are Ecovacs (Ecovacs Robotics Co Ltd), Xiaomi (Xiaomi Corp), Roborock (Beijing Roborock Technology Co Ltd), and Neato (Vorwerk & Co KG). Other brands, excluding the recently mentioned five leading brands, hold approximately 33% of the global market.

Moreover, the following list contains prominent brands with notable market shares from different regional markets: LG (LG Corp), Samsung (Samsung Corp), Cecotec (Cecotec Innovaciones LC), Shark (SharkNinja Operating LLC), Housekeeper (Polimport Comércio & Exportação Ltda), Electrolux (Electrolux AB), Ropo (Agf Import Ltda), Gadnik (Bidcom SRL), Smart Tek (Acetek SA), Midea (Midea Group Co Ltd), and finally Sencor (Sencor Europe Sro).

