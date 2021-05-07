The Jet Set TV Show Honored with 2021 Communicator Award of Excellence
The Jet Set TV Show and its hosts Bobby Laurie & Nikki Noya receive the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts' highest award.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of the 27th Annual Communicator Awards have officially been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Winners who received the competition’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include PepsiCo, Forbes, BoxMedia, WWE, Microsoft, On It Media's "The Jet Set," Comcast, and Disney Creative Studios.
“The work entered in to this year’s 27th Annual Communicator Awards is even more impressive than in seasons’ past. This year's entries are a truly stellar embodiment of our “Communication is everything” tagline," noted Eva McCloskey, managing director of the AIVA.
"The Jet Set," a nationally televised travel and lifestyle talk show begins it's sixth season on the air May 5th, celebrates the milestone with a Communicator Award of Excellence.
"We're so honored that the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts saw the hard work, dedication and fun that goes into creating The Jet Set each week," said Nikki Noya, co-host of the program. Noya sits alongside travel expert and former flight attendant Bobby Laurie who added, "through the pandemic we were and continue to be keenly aware that viewers are tuning in seeking a thirty minute escape from the reality of the moment and we're happy that we could provide that in an entertaining way across different mediums."
Laurie and Noya both noted that the show has been gaining momentum through the pandemic and is currently receiving its highest viewership and engagement numbers of the past five years. Since March 2020 the show has added new broadcast stations and cable clearances and has a record number of "show takeovers" on the books, full episodes themed toward a specific location or destination.
The Jet Set can been seen weekly nationwide, across Canada, in 11 Caribbean countries and in Cape Town, South Africa.
About The Jet Set:
The Jet Set offers viewers a weekly dose of travel news, lifestyle trends, inspiration, interesting and informative guests and destination features shot on-location. The show is hosted by former flight attendant and television travel expert Bobby Laurie along with health and wellness expert and Mom, Nikki Noya. The Jet Set en Español is hosted by world traveler and photographer, Juan Albarran. The program airs in all 210 US TV markets including The US Virgin Islands and Guam, across Canada and in 11 Caribbean nations.
