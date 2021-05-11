Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Trends Involve Strategic Partnerships, Collaborations, Acquisitions Among Companies

Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coronary atherectomy devices industry trends include partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions. Large coronary atherectomy equipment market manufacturers are strategically partnering and collaborating with start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. For instance, in July 2018, Cardiovascular Systems signed an agreement with OrbusNeich for selling its coronary and peripheral Orbital Atherectomy Systems (OAS) in other countries. In the same month, the company collaborated with Aerolase Corporation for developing a new laser atherectomy device for physicians, which can be used more effectively in the treatment of multiple forms of arterial disease.

In May 2019, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. acquired the WIRION Embolic Protection System and its related assets from Gardia Medical for $5.6 million. Gardia Medical Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that produces specialized catheter-based delivery systems to deliver, lock, and use devices on any guidewire. The WIRION System has higher adaptability than other available embolic protection systems because it can be used with any.014" guidewire and for all types of peripheral interventions. Also, the WIRION System is the only embolic protection device indicated for use with any atherectomy system.

The major players covered in the global coronary atherectomy devices market are Boston Scientific, Philips, Cardiovascular Systems, Spectranetics, Medtronic, Avinger, BIOTRONIK, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Atrium Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Balton, Biosensors International.

The global coronary atherectomy devices market size is expected to grow from $0.173 billion in 2020 to $0.185 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.242 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The regions with atherectomy devices market shares are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global coronary atherectomy devices market is segmented by product into directional atherectomy devices, orbital atherectomy devices, photo-ablative atherectomy devices, rotational atherectomy devices, others and by end user into hospitals & surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, research laboratories & academic institutes.

