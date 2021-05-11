Global IoT Sensors Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The IoT Sensors Market 2021-2030

IOT Sensors Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the IoT sensors market is expected to reach $19.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19%. The application of IoT in automotive and transport sectors is a key factor driving the growth of the IoT sensors market.

The IoT sensors market consists of sales of IoT sensors and related services that are used in healthcare, automotive, transportation, manufacturing and other industrial sectors. The internet of things, or IoT, is a collection of interconnected smart devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people supplied with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transmit data across a network without needing human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Artificial intelligence is a key trend in the IoT sensors market. Artificial intelligence is the basic ingredient required to process the huge amount of data gathered these days, and to maximize its value for the company. AI will assist IoT data analysis in the following areas, such as data accuracy in time series, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, geospatial and location real-time (logistic data). In 2020, based on their AI capabilities, the major cloud vendors, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google, are increasingly looking to succeed. Various companies hope to expand their market share with AI algorithms capable of exploiting machine learning and deep learning, allowing businesses to derive more value from their ever-increasing data volumes.

The global IoT sensors market is further segmented based on product type, application, end user industry and geography.

By Product Type: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Others

By Application: Building Automation, Industrial Application, Automotive Application, Healthcare Application, Retailing & Logistics Application, Security Application, Agriculture Application, Other Applications

By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing/ Industrial, Others.

By Geography: The global IoT sensors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IoT sensors global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global IoT sensors global market, IoT sensors global market share, IoT sensors global market players, IoT sensor market segments and geographies, IoT market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The IoT sensors global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

IoT Sensors Market Organizations Covered: Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

