Rho-kinase Inhibitors For Treatment Is The Latest Antiglaucoma Drugs Industry Trend

Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ophthalmology drugs market manufacturers are developing new class of compounds called Rho-kinase inhibitors for the treatment of glaucoma. The Rho-kinase pathway is an integral part of cellular functions such as contraction of vascular smooth muscle cells, organization of the actin cytoskeleton, cell adhesion and motility and gene expression. Rho-kinase inhibitors are different from widely used prostaglandin analogs because they target the outflow through trabecular meshwork rather than the uveoscleral outflow. Rho-kinase inhibitors have proved to decrease intraocular pressure by 25% to 30% with duration of action of 10 to 12 hours, which is more effective than the previous generation of drugs for this condition. Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate in the form of eye drops is approved in Japan for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Netarsudil formulated as an ophthalmic solution is used to treat intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma.

The antiglaucoma drug therapy market consists of sales of antiglaucoma drugs which are used in the treatment of glaucoma. Glaucoma is a disease in which the optic nerve is damaged resulting into irreversible loss of vision and it is often associated with increased pressure of the fluid in the eye. The market comprises of segments such as alpha agonists, beta blockers, prostaglandins, combined medication and others. The market does not include the sale of biologics used for the treatment of glaucoma.

The global antiglaucoma drugs market is expected to grow from $5.76 billion in 2020 to $6.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players in the anti-glaucoma drugs industry are Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Novartis AG, Abbott Healthcare, and Johnson & Johnson.

The global antiglaucoma drugs market is segmented by product type into alpha agonist, beta blockers, prostaglandin analogs, combined medication, others, by disease condition type into open-angle glaucoma, angle-closure glaucoma, normal-tension glaucoma, congenital glaucoma, other types of glaucoma, and by type into hospital prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

