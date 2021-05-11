Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Driven By Increasing Incidence Of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is one of the major drivers of the defibrillator devices market and defibrillator equipment market. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the annual incidence of SCA in people of any age is around 356,461. SCA is characterized by the complete cessation of cardiac activity and defibrillators are used to a deliver therapeutic shock to the patient to revive the heartbeat. Due to this, the market for defibrillators is forecasted to grow.

The defibrillator devices and equipment market consists of sales of heart-related diagnostic devices and related services. The defibrillator devices and equipment are designed to detect life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias. Defibrillator devices and equipment includes implantable cardioverter defibrillators, automatic external defibrillators, advanced life support units, and wearable defibrillators.

Read More On The Global Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defibrillator-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

The global defibrillator devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.69 billion in 2020 to $4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The defibrillator market is expected to reach $4.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Major players in the market are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, and ZOLL Medical Corporation.

The global defibrillator devices and equipment market is segmented by type into implantable defibrillators, external defibrillators, by implantable defibrillators into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs), cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillators (CRT-Ds), single & dual chamber, by external defibrillators into manual external defibrillators (MEDs), automated external defibrillators (AEDs), wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs), and by end user into hospitals, pre-hospitals, public access market, alternate care market, home healthcare.

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides defibrillator devices and equipment market overview, forecast defibrillator devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, defibrillator devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, defibrillator devices and equipment market trends, defibrillator devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2538&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Sensors Market - By Type (Diagnostics And Imaging, Monitoring And Therapeutics), By Products (MRI And X-Ray Equipment, Pacemakers And Defibrillators), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-sensors-market

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

