Wearable ECG Monitors Industry Trends Such As Non-Invasive Ambulatory Rhythm Monitoring Are Key In The Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolonged ambulatory rhythm monitoring is crucial for the diagnosis of intermittent arrhythmia. Conventional technologies for non-invasive rhythm monitoring include Holter monitoring or external cardiac event recorders. However, these traditional technologies have limitations in term of low sensitivity, low diagnostic yield, and poor patient compliance, even in the wearable Holter monitor market. Although implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs) help in long-term monitoring, it is an invasive method as it requires minor surgery and is also associated with significant costs. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring. Smart clothing technology is a novel, alternative tool for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring.

Other wearable ECG monitors market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In July 2019, BioTelemetry, Inc., the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, acquired ADEA Medical AB, an early-stage Swedish medical technology company that delivers remote health services in the Nordics. The acquisition is aligned with BioTelemetry’s longer-term strategy to increase its international footprint and offer its products and services to physicians and patients in the Nordics and other parts of Europe.

The major players covered in the global wearable ECG monitors market are Apple, GE Healthcare, Withings, Samsung, QardioCore, AliveCor, Fitbit, Welch Allyn, Philips Healthcare, CardioNet, Garmin, Visiomed Group, Omron Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies, Schiller.

The global wearable ECG monitors market size is expected grow from $1.54 billion in 2020 to $1.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The wearable ECG monitors market covered in this report is segmented by type into wired, wireless, by application into atrial fibrillation, angina, atherosclerosis, cardiac dysrhythmia, congestive heart failures (CHF), coronary artery disease, heart attack, bradycardia, tachycardia, by grade into consumer, clinical, and by sales channel into online, pharmacy.

