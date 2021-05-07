George Floyd Commemorative Concert Announced For May 30th in Houston, TX

George Floyd Foundation Logo George Floyd Commemorative Concert Image

The George Floyd Foundation will Host a Commemorative Concert To Mark The One Year Anniversary of The Tragic Death and The Continued Fight for #JusticeForGeorge

We could not have predicted, that George Floyd's killing by police would inspire a year of worldwide protests, unifying people of all nationalities to end systemic racism and police brutality.” — Shareeduh Tate, President of The George Floyd Foundation