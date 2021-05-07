Cricut Inks Deal with Harvey Norman and POPULAR Book Stores Singapore to Inspire Consumer Creativity
SINGAPORE, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricut, Inc. (NAS-CRCT), a global leader in creative technology products that provide makers with the tools they need to create professional-quality DIY projects with ease, has today announced expanded retail availability. Cricut’s range of products and accessories will now be available nationally across Harvey Norman, and POPULAR Book stores. This is in addition to existing Spotlight ranging, expanding its retail footprint across Singapore significantly.
The Cricut machines are electronic cutting machines – like a printer that cuts – that allow users to cut intricate patterns using 100s of different materials. Along with the ability to cut, the machines can also draw and write on a variety of popular materials such as iron-on, vinyl, and Cricut’s revolutionary Infusible Ink™ system to create customized projects.
All retailers provide access to a great range of Cricut machines and accessories including the flagship Cricut Maker with 10x the cutting power so you can cut hundreds of materials quickly and accurately, from the most delicate paper and fabric to leather and balsawood. This also features an expandable suite of tools for cutting, scoring, writing, engraving, and for adding decorative effects.
Cricut Joy is the newest and cutest Cricut cutting machine – it is a super portable, easy to use, and convenient gadget, perfect for quick makes and personalization around the home. You can create designs or choose from one of Cricut’s ready-made projects. Label your pantry, make a card in a flash, customize home décor, create personalized shirts, or surprise someone special with a perfectly themed event like a baby shower or birthday party.
The Cricut EasyPress 2 and EasyPress Mini, which combine the speed of a heat press with the convenience of an iron, gives creators fast and effortless iron-on results that really last, even after repeated washes.
“Harvey Norman and POPULAR Book Stores are iconic destinations for consumer technology, lifestyle and education solutions in Singapore, and we are thrilled that these stores’ teams share our passion and commitment to helping people lead creative lives,” said Nikshep Shetty, Head of Asia at Cricut.
“As a growing creative technology brand, it is important to us to continue to foster and support our wonderful community of Cricut makers with more choice and expanded availability, while reaching a whole new audience of creative DIY-ers and passionate makers who are yet to experience the magical world of Cricut. The partnership with these stores provides the perfect opportunity for Cricut to demonstrate how easy it is to be your creative best, when you are equipped with the right tools,” he added.
According to Clifford Seow, General Manager, Computer and Communications, Harvey Norman; “with more time spent at home due to the pandemic, Singaporeans are picking up new hobbies to pass time. We are thrilled to partner with Cricut to bring craft, design, and DIY into homes in Singapore. This will come in as a great addition for those who love arts and crafts and makes a fantastic bonding activity for the whole family to spend quality time together”.
###
About Cricut
Cricut is a creative technology company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. As an empowering lifestyle brand, Cricut’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of consumers with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of personalized projects. Cricut’s industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines — Cricut Maker™, Cricut Explore Air™ 2, and the recently released compact Cricut Joy — accompanied by other unique tools, such as the Cricut EasyPress™ family, Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to Cricut’s core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of nearly 3 million dedicated followers across social channels who love to share their projects and passion for making with the world. Learn more at cricut.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
Availability:
You can find Cricut in the following stores from early May:
Harvey Norman Singapore stores and online:
- Millenia walk
- Northpoint City
- The Centrepoint
- Jurong Point
- Parkway Parade
POPULAR Singapore stores:
- BRAS BASAH COMPLEX
- JURONG POINT
- TOA PAYOH HDB
- NEX
- Northpoint
