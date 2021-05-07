Libertarian Party of New York Condemns Governor Cuomo’s Segregation by Vaccine Status
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced plans to segregate people by vaccine status as outdoor sporting events start to open up.
This policy allows people who have made the choice not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be shamed and segregated, in public, based upon their vaccine status.”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced plans to allow sections of outdoor sporting events, starting with Yankees and Mets games but also including horse and auto racing events, to reopen at full capacity, using sections designated for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Sections for those who are not vaccinated would remain at 33% capacity.
The Libertarian Party of New York (LPNY) rejects this scheme, and sees several insidious issues related to this policy.
“This new emotion-based policy may be popular among the vaccinated - who, ironically, should have the least to fear - but accomplishes little other than removing personal choice and proclaiming the righteousness of having been vaccinated.” Cody Anderson, Chair of the LPNY, stated. “This policy allows people who have made the choice not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be shamed and segregated, in public, based upon their vaccine status. Further, anyone wishing to attend a public sporting event will be forced to publicly disclose private health information, as the population density of their respective seating sections will be apparent from a distance. The class structure that Governor Cuomo has created around peoples’ vaccination status creates a de facto regime of vaccine mandates - do as you are told, or remain separate from everyone else. Let us be clear: this is not optional participation. This is an invasion of medical privacy and a forcible vaccine mandate.”
