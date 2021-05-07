Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (6 May 2021)

Twenty-seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern Red Sea, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, seventeen patients are from Quarantine Centers Asmara, Central Region.  Nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Assab (8), and Rahaita (1); Southern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, sixty-four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (52), and Central (12), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to date has accordingly risen to 3602 while the number of deaths stands at 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has also increased to 3734.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (6 May 2021)

