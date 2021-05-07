Life In Entertainment With Gena Heelz is looking to assist in promo services for entrepreneurs, entertainers & producers
Life In Entertainment With Gena Heelz is looking to assist in promotional services for entrepreneurs, entertainers & producersMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cassandra Askew, professionally known as Gena Heelz of Life In Entertainment is an Online Media, TV and Promotional Resources company. It is a small woman-led company looking to expand in business relationships.
Life In Entertainment With Gena Heelz is looking to assist in promotional services for entrepreneurs, entertainers & producers. I have available slots for promotional ads, music videos, and 28- minute tv/movie series content for PEG Cable Network, sponsored by the Podcast Center and Southern Style TV, also on my streaming distribution on the XOD Network available on over 10 devices. (www.xodnetwork.com)
Packages are available and negotiable!
Contact Cassandra Askew for more information
"I am also a member of the distinguished press and work with PR firms such as Nubian Queen Management PR (Miriam Graham), The Neely Agency, CR8 Agency and a few national syndicated networks such as TVONE.TV, Urban One, UFC, ESPN/ESPN+.
Cassandra believes in having a great reputation, integrity and gratitude assists the entrepreneur with building better relationships with the publicists. She assists in full coverage of any event, conference, publications, online social marketing, music video rotation and commercial ad placements.
"I have successfully gained extraordinary collaborative partners with Robert L Jamison of 5 Stars Music Group & Rjai's Production as well as with Dr. Heidi A Wilkinson, CEO of HJ Entertainment Consultants LLC (booking agency) for movies, musicians and artist development." Cassandra says.
Cassandra is a content curator and creator and the producer and editor to multiple TV episodes with "Life In Entertainment TV." She says, "My aspirations are to expand my business and content productively and form a community home with the creative space to grow, while allowing God to continue leading me."
If any entrepreneur(s)/entertainer(s), publicist(s) would like an opportunity to work with the company regarding collaborations or needing assistance in online marketing and promotions for your client(s), Cassandra is open for negotiations.
For Artist/Entrepreneur wanting to submit music: *Any artist/Entrepreneur interested in placing their (mp4/.mov file) music videos/company commercials on my TV shows, please email me at genaheelz4@gmail.com.
*EACH PARTICIPATING ARTIST OR ENTREPRENEUR HAS TO SIGN A MEDIA RELEASE FORM (Fees Apply)*
About Life In Entertainment
Life In Entertainment is an online media platform established February 17, 2019. www.lifeinentertainment.com which is a new and innovative site with over 2 million in impressions internationally. Life In Entertainment TV has multiple TV shows; (one) on the XOD Network on demand streaming in over 2 billion homes.
XOD NETWORK is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Smart TV, IOS and Android devices. www.xodnetwork.com
Life In Entertainment TV is on Comcast Xfinity channel 17 airing every Saturday at 6pm CST. Sponsored By Southern Style TV and the Podcast Center. Reaching 160,000 people in MS, TN and AR.
Cassandra Askew
Life In Entertainment
+1 901-264-0394
genaheelz4@gmail.com
