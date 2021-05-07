Equistone acquires majority stake in digitalisation expert TIMETOACT GROUP
TIMETOACT GROUP's already successful buy-&-build strategy will be boosted with both know-how and capital.COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funds advised by Equistone Partners Europe (“Equistone”) have acquired a majority stake in TIMETOACT GROUP, a leading IT consultancy and services provider for medium-sized businesses, large corporations and public sector institutions, based in Cologne, Germany. With Equistone, TIMETOACT GROUP shareholders Felix Binsack and Hermann Ballé have brought a partner on board who will continue to support TIMETOACT GROUP's already successful buy-&-build strategy with both know-how and capital. The two will continue to lead the company as managing directors and retain a significant stake, while Frank Fuchs will join the management team as CFO. The financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed and remain subject to approval from the relevant competition authorities.
TIMETOACT GROUP comprises nine specialist brands in 16 locations across Germany, Austria and Switzerland: ARS, CLOUDPILOTS, edcom, GIS, IPG, novaCapta, synaigy, TIMETOACT and X-INTEGRATE. The group offers its clients a comprehensive range of IT service solutions in the area of digital workplace, process automation & optimisation, business intelligence, identity & access management as well as customer experience. The group’s clients primarily include medium-sized businesses as well as large corporations in the industrial, financial and service sectors as well as public sector institutions. The group employs approximately 700 people and recorded revenues of around EUR 120 million in 2020, representing an increase of more than 17 percent on the previous year.
As part of the deal, Felix Binsack and Hermann Ballé together with other members of the management team will retain a significant shareholding of close to 50 percent. The group’s management team and Equistone have been able to work together to establish a joint growth strategy for the partnership in a bilateral decision-making process. Key factors for this growth plan will be the continuation of a targeted buy-&-build strategy to strengthen the group’s service portfolio, and accessing new market segments.
“We were looking for a reliable and financially strong partner, who can support us strategically during future growth phases, both organically and through acquisitions, while taking into account our unique company culture. With Equistone, we have found such a partner”, says Felix Binsack, Co-Managing Director of TIMETOACT GROUP. “Especially in supporting companies through the implementation of buy-&-build strategies, Equistone has many years of extensive experience. We are therefore looking forward to this partnership, which will benefit both our employees and customers, as it ideally matches our own strategy for the future”, adds Hermann Ballé, Co-Managing Director of TIMETOACT GROUP.
“The acquisition of TIMETOACT GROUP adds a leading digitalisation expert with a broad range of specialised IT services to our portfolio, in a market that is characterised by strong and steady growth. At the same time, this acquisition also reflects an increased focus on technology companies: a sector with exciting business models, excellent growth prospects, and founders, we can support in their business goals”, says Leander Heyken, Partner at Equistone Partners Europe.
Leander Heyken, Christoph Wüstemeyer and Dr Marc Arens led the transaction on behalf of Equistone. Equistone was advised by wdp (Commercial), EY (Financial & Tax), POELLATH (Legal Corporate), Preu Bohlig & Partner (Legal Technology), Shearman & Sterling (Legal Financing) and GCA Altium (Debt Advisor). The TIMETOACT GROUP owners were advised by flandor (M&A Advisor, Corporate Finance) and Oppenhoff & Partner (Legal).
