Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2200 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:00 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 46 year-old Louis Cheeves, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.