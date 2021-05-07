Abdullah Al Imran - A Great Bangladeshi Musician

Abdullah Al Imran

This press about a great musician of Bangladesh named Abdullah Al Imran.Some stories of him which he shared with us.

Abdullah Al Imran was born on 10 Oct 2000. He acquires a great position in Bangladesh's online music Industry. He releases his first music album named " BitBox Im46726 ".

GAZIPUR , GAZIPUR SADAR, BANGLADESH , May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abdullah Al Imran was born on 10 Oct 2000. He acquires a great position in Bangladesh's online music Industry. He releases his first music album named " BitBox Im46726 " and also released almost twenty-plus pieces of music on online music platforms. He becomes a verified artist on most of the music platforms like Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Jiosavaan, and others.

He made history by releasing his music on Chinese music platforms as NetEase. He becomes a verified artist in Yandex Music also which admired him in the Russian music industry.

Abdullah Al Imran is also an author. He likes to write down articles on current social issues and about people's rights. He is also a cybersecurity consultant. He works for people’s social media cybersecurity.

Abdullah Al Imran is also a volunteer who works for nonprofit organizations. He worked in a nonprofit organization as head of the cyber sector. Then he left that organization for some unethical issues. Then he joined in Campusian Family as the director of the cyber sector.

He dreams to decorate social media as scam-less media whereas people can ride without hesitations. He wants to contribute to his countries development by his acquired knowledge in different ways.

