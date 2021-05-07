CRYSTAL NICOLE DELIVERS A MIRACLE FOR MOTHER'S DAY 2021

Crystal Nicole 'Miracle'

Grammy award-winning singer songwriter Crystal Nicole is releasing her long-anticipated new single, 'Miracle' over Mother's Day weekend.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy award-winning singer songwriter Crystal Nicole is releasing her long-anticipated new single, 'Miracle' over Mother's Day weekend. Celebrated for blessing Beyonce, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, and countless others with hit records, Crystal Nicole is excited to release this single; her premiere record in a new genre titled, R&G, 'Rythm & Gospel'.

"It had to be this weekend," Crystal Nicole says when asked about the release date. "My mother was my personal biggest miracle and becoming a mother to my daughter Haven has been the most miraculous event in my life. There is no better way for me to honor that than to share the inspiration of God's love with others on this weekend."

Crystal Nicole's signature clever approach to melody is layered in the R&B tempo but after a closer listen, it's clear the message is a soulful love song to a God that loves unconditionally.

Crystal Nicole sings, "I could own the whole world, still your love would keep me in debt. Forgive me if I neglect, you a king in the flesh, the way you handle my heart like nobody..." and the listener is granted intimate access to her personal testimony set against a smooth cadence that reminds audiences of why she was the go-to songwriter for R&B female records for years.

'Miracle' is available on all streaming platforms, Friday May 7th. Learn more about Crystal Nicole at www.iamcrystalnicole.com or follow her on social media at @1crystalnicole.

For booking information contact:

Ron "Tricky" Montgomery

email: 1supermanager@gmail.com