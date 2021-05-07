Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE EXTENDS DISASTER RELIEF PERIOD FOR DAMAGE CAUSED BY HEAVY RAINS IN MARCH

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today signed a second proclamation extending the emergency disaster relief period for the Counties of Maui and Kaua‘i, and the City and County of Honolulu, following heavy rains that caused flooding, landslides and fear of dam failure in March.

The storm saturated ground conditions and increased water levels in reservoirs, increasing the risk of erosion, seepage, and fear of dam failure. In Maui County, heavy rain washed out the Peahi Bridge and displaced the Kaupakalua Bridge, making roads impassable.

This proclamation gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawai‘i. The declaration supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by the flooding and other effects of the heavy rains.

The disaster emergency relief period continues through July 6, 2021.

