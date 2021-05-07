When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 06, 2021 FDA Publish Date: May 04, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Guan’s Mushroom Co. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Guan’s Mushroom Co of Commerce, CA is recalling all cases of its 100g/3.5- ounce & 200g/7-ounce packages of Enoki Mushroom (Product of China) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed from CA, NY, PA through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

The Enoki comes in a clear plastic package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English, Korean and French, and Guan’s logo in the front. At the back, there is UPC code. For the 100g/3.5-ounce, code is 859267007020 and code 810023170303 is for 200g/7-ounce.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200g package of Enoki. Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Food Lab tested two 200g packages and confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased any package of Enoki are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with question may contact the company at 323 223-1188, Monday to Friday 8 am to 4 pm.

