Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on President Biden’s “America the Beautiful” initiative

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday issued the following statement on the release of the Biden-Harris administration’s “America the Beautiful” initiative:

“I commend the Biden-Harris administration for establishing a new vision to protect and preserve our nation’s lands, waters, and wildlife. As governor, I am proud to have implemented landmark initiatives in New Mexico to fight climate change, protect our environment, and improve public health, priorities I am glad to see reflected in the federal administration. Beyond the essential mission of safeguarding our natural resources, these important efforts will deliver a valuable boost to New Mexico’s economy and support job growth across the state.

“The ‘America the Beautiful’ initiative reflects the critical need to prioritize the fight against climate change while working with local leadership and fully respecting tribal sovereignty. In addition to protecting our environment, growing and supporting conservation and restoration efforts will create jobs, increase access for outdoor recreation, and ensure the natural spaces we care so deeply for continue to exist for generations to come.

“As a western state leading the national conversation on conservation and climate action, New Mexico knows what it takes to enact meaningful change. I look forward to working closely with the president’s administration to ensure the development of a national policy that honors tribal sovereignty, respect’s our state’s rich agricultural history, and echoes local conservation efforts. Together we will ensure better public health, a cleaner environment, and a more beautiful New Mexico for all.”