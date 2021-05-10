Real Estate Agency VG Homes 2019 Ltd Is Moving to Lanark High Street
Making The Big MoveLANARK, SCOTLAND, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Agency & Property Development company, VG Homes 2019 LTD, renowned as one of Lanarkshire’s fastest growing companies, is moving its operations from its Carstairs Junction office base where it has been situated since its launch in 2019 to a new modern, state-of-the-art office premises on High Street, Lanark on 5th of May 2021!.
The exciting office relocation comes as a result of the company’s phenomenal rapid growth over the past year, which has resulted in a big increase in the company’s workforce and client base! With deep understanding of the property market and expert knowledge of Lanarkshire and the surrounding areas, the company, which was established year and a half ago, in September 2019, has grown to become one of the best-known independent real estate agencies & property developers in the area, working both with commercial & residential landlords and tenants providing the Full Package for both sides by supporting their property needs.
The company’s diversity & customer excellence in terms of its services is its real strength and competitive advantage in the current rapidly changing business environment. By switching its expanding operations to a new, state-of-the-art office, the company can now progress with its positive, ambitious business plans for further growth and development in the upcoming years.
The Managing Director of the company comments: "The relocation of our operation to Lanarkis the culmination of an exciting year for us in 2020. Although 2020 was a challenging year for the property industry, we used the time on our hands to get creative, focus on our business strategies & priorities and make improvements to our business in terms of the services we provide to our clients. Now that the restrictions across Scotland are finally starting to ease, our team is more motivated than ever to go forward with our future plans and we are ready to welcome all of our clients in our new, spacious office premises, where we will continue to serve our customers in the same friendly manner as before! It has definitely been an exciting year for VG Homes 2019 LTD and this new location would be a golden opportunity for the company to start another successful chapter in its history!"
The move is down to many factors but increasingly, the company has been looking to create a new bespoke working environment for its enthusiastic team in a more central location, closer to its clients.
The Managing Director continues: “Quite simply, we have outgrown our first premises and this move is a stimulating new progressive development for us! Currently we have undertaken a few exciting property development projects in the beautiful area of the Clyde Valley, which will soon bring to the market many luxury apartments and family homes. Therefore, our new HQ will enable us to provide our clients with even higher levels of service, excellence for our customers and will also give us room for even further expansion with increases in our staff levels.” The company now occupies a recently renovated & lavishly decorated modern office space right on Lanark High Street, putting the company right at the heart of Lanark, within walking distance to all of the other beautiful cafes, restaurants, hair & beauty salons, design studios in the town. What’s more, VG Homes new office is complete with a new beautiful waiting area& fully equipped kitchenette for refreshments for its customers. Their new office space is finished to the highest standards, creating a positive & comfortable working environment for its team as well as friendly & welcoming atmosphere for the clients. The central location gives VG Homes team the edge to take advantage of all the offerings of Lanark and be more active and involved with the local community. The company hosted its grand new office opening on the 5th of May for local clients.
The new office address is: 106 High Street, Lanark, ML11 7ES
