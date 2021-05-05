State appeals court clears Newsom's use of emergency powers during pandemic

Rejecting a judge’s ruling that sought to limit Gov. Gavin Newsom’s powers during the coronavirus pandemic, a state appeals court said Wednesday that lawmakers had authorized Newsom to issue wide-ranging executive orders to protect Californians’ health until the emergency is over.
