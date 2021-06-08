NIKE JOINS NVBDC AS A NEW CORPORATE MEMBER. NIKE’S APPROACH TO BUSINESS GROWTH IS THROUGH DIVERSITY.
NIKE’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is evident by supporting Veteran Businesses with its NVBDC Corporate Membership.
At NIKE, we are driven by our belief in the power of sport to move the world forward.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Nike as its newest Corporate Member. Nike is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— John Donahoe, President and CEO, Nike
Nike, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and worldwide marketing and sales of footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services. The company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, in the Portland metropolitan area. NIKE, Inc. includes the Nike, Converse, and Jordan brands. Their mission is what drives them to do everything possible to expand human potential. Nike does that by creating groundbreaking sport innovations, by making their products more sustainable, by building a creative and diverse global team, and by making a positive impact in communities where they live and work. Nike believes they have a responsibility to ensure that all persons can train, live, and thrive for generations to come. Nike is proud to develop products with sustainability in mind and innovate new materials because they are dedicated to finding ways to help solve today’s problems for a better tomorrow.
Nike exists to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete* in the world. Nike’s Purpose is to move the world forward through the power of sport – breaking barriers and building community to change the game for all. *If you have a body, you are an athlete.
“At NIKE, we are driven by our belief in the power of sport to move the world forward.” Said By: John Donahoe, President and CEO of NIKE
Our approach to business growth is fueled by the belief that diversity — in all its forms — fosters creativity and accelerates innovation. We know that leveraging different perspectives, experiences and backgrounds generates unique ideas and makes Nike’s value chain stronger. To enable this work, Nike will continue to build a roster of suppliers who can actively support our business requirements, while also sharing Nike’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
While every business group at NIKE, Inc. has specific needs and requirements, Nike looks for diverse suppliers — from marketing agencies and general contractors to professionals providing technology support — who can provide innovative, competitively priced goods and services, foster community and economic development and enhance Nike’s ability to deliver shareholder value.
For more information about Business Diversity & Inclusion at Nike, please visit: https://purpose.nike.com/business-diversity-inclusion
“We are the nation’s leading third-party authority for certification of veteran owned businesses of all sizes. The number of our corporate memberships has grown considerably with the support of America’s top corporations. Our corporate members recognize that by supporting NVBDC initiatives, to help Veterans, they are provided with a means to meet their diversity goals. Get NVBDC certified today, the opportunities to grow your business keep increasing thanks to the dedication of our corporate members.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Nike and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB
please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org. Additional support is available by contacting us directly:
(888)-CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 3134466885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn