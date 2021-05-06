Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Green Boom Partners with QualiTech Environmental to Promote and Distribute Environmentally Friendly Oil-Spill Absorbents

Industry leader teams up with Green Boom to demo at IOSC’s Virtual Conference May 11-14

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly absorbent products, is excited to announce a partnership with QualiTech Environmental, Inc. to provide its customers with 100 percent biodegradable oil spill prevention, response and remediation products. QualiTech will introduce Green Boom’s USDA Biopreferred ‘green’ absorbents including booms, socks, pillows, spill kits and loose absorbent at IOSC’s Annual Conference, running virtually May 11-14, 2021.

“Green Boom is honored to partner with QualiTech to educate the oil spill industry on ways to leverage our environmentally safe absorbents,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “With Qualitech’s industry leadership position, we believe their endorsement and support will be integral to our success.”

Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, spill kits, booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural wastes and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.

“QualiTech is always looking for new and better ways to protect the environment when addressing an oil spill,” said Josh Clifford, Operations Manager at QualiTech Environmental. “Green Boom’s products are in line with our parent company, QualiTech, Inc. values of providing top quality ingredients and nutrients that promote the health and well-being of people, plants and animals. This partnership makes perfect sense to introduce this cutting edge innovation at IOSC, our industry’s most important trade show.”

QualiTech Environmental, Inc. is the industry leader in providing worldwide equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention.

For more information about Green Boom, please visit www.greenboom.com. For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/.

