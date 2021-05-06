Department of Labor announces series of Work Search Virtual Town Hall events

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Labor will host a series of virtual information sessions focusing on the work search requirements for unemployment insurance claimants that will be reinstated on May 9, 2021.

Claimants who are filing in regular UI and do not have a COVID qualifying reason, as well as claimants filing in PUA who are not categorized as self-employed or independent contractors, and who do not have a COVID qualifying reason, will be required to begin making three work contacts each week beginning the week of May 9 – May 15. Only legitimate work inquires will be considered valid.

The work search requirement was waived last spring when Governor Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order went into effect. Therefore, many claimants may not be familiar with this requirement or the changes made to account for pandemic-related reasons for being unemployed. Each session will focus on questions and topics claimants may have, or want to learn about to be more prepared for their work search efforts.

Details on upcoming events may be found below, with additional information available at labor.vermont.gov/unemployment-insurance/work-search. Recordings of these and previous events are uploaded to the Department’s YouTube Channel, and may be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/c/VermontDepartmentofLabor. Provided below is a schedule of work search related presentations for next week.

For further information and updates on the Vermont Department of Labor, please visit labor.vermont.gov.

WORK SEARCH VIRTUAL TOWN HALL EVENTS SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, MAY 6

MONDAY, MAY 10

Work Search for Vermont Employers

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Work Search Exemptions, Part-Time Employees and Suitable Work

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12