Ihezie Foundation makes history in Nigeria with record textbook donation
Charity founder Aloysius Ihezie reflects on record-breaking donation of textbooks to schools in Anambra State Nigeria.
we want to see African students placed on a par with their counterparts in the developed nations of the world”MILTON KEYNES, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UK, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ihezie Foundation is proud to be responsible for the 2017 record-breaking donation of much-needed textbooks to Anambra State in Nigeria. The enterprising charity made history by delivering more than 700,000 textbooks to over 1,300 schools and universities in Anambra State.
Ihezie Foundation works with book retailers and resellers to donate books to across schools in the UK and Africa.
"We presented the textbooks in partnership with the Anambra State Ministry of Education under the leadership of Professor Kate Omenugha," explains Ihezie Foundation’s founder Mr Ihezie, "to encourage the pleasure of reading and to promote increased literacy and numeracy attainment in schools throughout the region."
Aloysius Ihezie's charitable foundation has now successfully donated almost one million books to schools and other educational institutions throughout the UK and Africa.
A key area of focus for the London-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, centres upon assisting students in Africa. He and his team do so, he says, in an ongoing effort to eradicate illiteracy and enhance educational standards on the continent.
"Most importantly….” continues Aloysius Ihezie “…. we want to see African students placed on a par with their counterparts in the developed nations of the world".
Ihezie Foundation's record-breaking international book donation was unveiled at a ceremony held in Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka – Anambra State's capital. In attendance were thousands of students and teachers from the city and surrounding areas as well as numerous government officials and other dignitaries.
"We're very aware that in the UK, most children have an abundance of books," said Aloysius Ihezie at the time, "whereas the availability of such materials in Africa is much more restricted and, in some instances, completely absent."
"Donating these books enables us to demonstrate our solidarity with the students of Anambra State," he went on, "and to support the Ministry of Education in all of their efforts to provide increased educational opportunities for local children."
Aloysius Ihezie and Ihezie Foundation thanked by World Bank
News of Ihezie Foundation's donation of more than 700,000 books to Anambra State's schools and universities travelled fast, soon reaching the offices of the World Bank.
A goodwill message from the institution was read to the thousands of students and teachers gathered as Aloysius Ihezie and Ihezie Foundation unveiled the vast donation of textbooks in Awka's Alex Ekwueme Square.
At the unveiling, the deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, expressed his profound thanks to Ihezie Foundation for the size and generosity of their support. Also in attendance was the state's education commissioner, Professor Kate Omenugha.
The teachers and students of more than 1,300 schools across Anambra State subsequently received consignments of textbooks for their schools, as part of Aloysius Ihezie and Ihezie Foundation's record-breaking donation.
