Gov. Ricketts Honors Nebraska’s Mother of the Year for 2021

Gov. Ricketts (right) and State Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton with 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year Doris Feilmeier.

Gov. Ricketts reads the official proclamation honoring Doris Feilmeier as the 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Doris Feilmeier of Hartington as the 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year during a ceremony in the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda. The award recognizes Doris’s devotion to her family and contributions to her community. Among other involvements, Doris has served her community as a service station manager, caregiver, and volunteer at her church and local 4-H club.

Doris and her husband Duane are proud parents of eight children and 25 grandchildren.

To learn more about Doris and other amazing moms in Nebraska, as well as to find information on making a future nomination, please visit https://www.americanmothers.org/?s=nebraska.