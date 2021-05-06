Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,799 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Honors Nebraska’s Mother of the Year for 2021

Media Contacts:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

 

Photo Release:

Gov. Ricketts Honors Nebraska’s Mother of the Year for 2021

 

Gov. Ricketts (right) and State Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton with 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year Doris Feilmeier.

 

Gov. Ricketts (right) and State Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton with 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year Doris Feilmeier.

 

Gov. Ricketts reads the official proclamation honoring Doris Feilmeier as the 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year.

 

Gov. Ricketts reads the official proclamation honoring Doris Feilmeier as the 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Doris Feilmeier of Hartington as the 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year during a ceremony in the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda.  The award recognizes Doris’s devotion to her family and contributions to her community.  Among other involvements, Doris has served her community as a service station manager, caregiver, and volunteer at her church and local 4-H club.

 

Doris and her husband Duane are proud parents of eight children and 25 grandchildren.

 

To learn more about Doris and other amazing moms in Nebraska, as well as to find information on making a future nomination, please visit https://www.americanmothers.org/?s=nebraska.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Honors Nebraska’s Mother of the Year for 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.