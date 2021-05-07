This EID, Bring Beauty to Your Backyard with a Stunning Pergola from 800 PERGOLA
800 PERGOLA, a leading pergola manufacturer in Dubai is offering exciting deals on exclusive and trendy pergolas. Check out this news to know more.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pergola is a visually interesting and comfortable area that can enlighten the beauty of your backyard. 800 PERGOLA, a leading pergola manufacturer in Dubai is offering exciting deals on exclusive and trendy pergolas. Check out this news to know more about the offer.
As Eid is around the corner, the whole world is getting ready to celebrate it to the fullest. No other time can be as good as this to enjoy your quality time with friends and family. Although we are yet to defeat the novel coronavirus completely, why not make this 'stay-at-home' experience a precious one?
Making your backyard beautiful can be achieved any time of the year, so why not this Eid? Modern pergolas can be a great option to take your backyard living experience to an ultimate level.
Mr. Satish Nadar, founder, and partner at 800 PERGOLA mentions, “Pergolas are one of the most popular backyard additions and that too for a good reason. They have both functional value as well as aesthetic interest to any outdoor living space you can mention. Along with creating a comfortable, protected outdoor gathering place, pergolas are the reason for a beautiful ambiance of your backyard.”
He also adds, “In Dubai, we have an established collection of amazing pergolas as we are into manufacturing custom pergolas according to homeowners’ choices and needs. 800 PERGOLA specializes in aluminium, CNC cut, retractable and wooden pergolas. We have installed several such unique Pergolas across Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, and this Eid, we are presenting some of the best offers on our pergola collection.”
When asked about this offer on Pergolas, we have found some interesting deals which might interest you…
When you book a pergola from 800 PERGOLA, you stand a chance to get:
1. Free Lighting to the entire Pergola
2. Upfront 20%* discount
3. Free Consultation with the Pergola Experts
Seems interesting? 800 PERGOLA has many things to add to their announcement on this offer.
After years of experimenting and partnering with local vendors, 800 PERGOLA has been a successful manufacturer and provider of pergolas in Dubai, UAE, and around. 800 PERGOLA takes pride in building its product line-up using easily yet sustainably sourced lumber, super quality concrete material, and wooden planks which provide an even level space for people to congregate.
Mr. Nadar also adds, “This offer is valid till this Eid only and we invite Dubai homeowners to visit our website and explore our collection of decorative and sturdy pergolas. We can arrange a quick call as well as a video tour to plan the next big thing in your backyard and make this Eid a memorable one.”
About 800 PERGOLA
800 PERGOLA was established & co-founded by Mr. Satish Nadar with an aim to provide sustainably sourced material that can be used to ambiance around the houses. Today, it has become one of the leading manufacturers of the modern-day pergola. 800 PERGOLA is now a trusted and reputed name in Dubai. All 800 PERGOLA products are designed to help homeowners increase the usability of their space along with delivering unmatched quality of the materials they are using. Products are directly installed in the home thus removing the hurdles of distributors and dealers which allows the company to provide its services at reasonable costs. Learn more at www.800pergola.com
Media Relations –
Mr. Satish Nadar
800 PERGOLA
Reeh Almadina Technical DY 21,
Al Jadaf, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Phone: 055 380 5148
Email: inquiry@800pergola.com
Satish Nadar
800 PERGOLA
+971553805148 ext.
