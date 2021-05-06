USSF/SMC - AFWERX Selects SIL from 809 Teams to Provide an Advanced Radiation Tolerant Battery Management System

SIL's Advanced Li-Ion Battery Management System

SIL's radiation-tolerant battery management system fills a critical need for our nation’s most advanced Satellite, Space Launch Vehicle, Long Range Missile, and Hypersonic vehicle programs.” — Edmund Burke, CEO

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Information Laboratories (SIL), is a leading provider of high-end Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® Batteries, VBITS Autonomous Flight Termination Systems (AFTS) and Space Based Range, Intelli-Avionics® and Chameleon 12U to 27U OMSR Bus products for DOD programs of national significance. SIL’s 20Ah Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® Battery has been Range Safety Space Qualified four times (2013 thru 2021) and 100% MDA target missile and reentry vehicles mission success since 2013. SIL’s Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® Battery with advanced BMS (USPTO Utility Patent #9,748,541B2) is used to power avionics, telemetry, and flight termination systems.

The development is performed on-site at Space Information Laboratories, Santa Maria, CA. This contract supporting USSF SMC LAAFB develops an advanced battery management system agnostic to Li-Ion cell chemistry. The advanced BMS will be used in SIL’s Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® Batteries for Satellites and Space Launch Vehicles operating in LEO, HEO, GEO, Trans-Lunar and Deep Space missions. The RadTol BMS protects, balances and monitors every cell within Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® Battery to ensure safety and reliable charge and discharge operations in the harsh Space radiation and single event upset environment. “We are honored to be selected from the original pool of 809 applicants for the AFWERX EngageSpace Challenge with fair and open competition. We look forward to delivering this critical power system technology to the U.S. Space Force.” said Edmund Burke, SIL Founder and CEO

About Space Information Laboratories

Headquartered in Santa Maria, CA, near Vandenberg AFB, SIL is a world-class small business supplier of innovative avionics and power system technologies and solutions for mission-critical programs for the USSF, MDA, NAVAIR, ARMY, DARPA, Aerospace Industry, and other U.S. Government Agencies. SIL is AS9100D Quality Management System certified to design, manufacture, and test flight units.