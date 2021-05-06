Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (May 6 - 12, 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor will continue work on Phase 2 and the southbound lane will remain open. The northbound lane will remain closed and a temporary signal system will be used to facilitate the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zones located at LM 1.35 and 2.50. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CLAY AND JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 and SR-151 microsurfacing in Clay County and on SR-151 in Jackson County: The contractor is scheduled to resume work on 05/10/21. During the work, the contractor will close one lane of traffic at a time. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be utilized to allow for the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU139]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 repair of the bridges over SR-1 (US-70) at MM 328.5: Eastbound I-40 near MM 328 is reduced to one lane 24/7 to allow bridge repair over SR-1 (US-70) at Crab Orchard, TN. During this period, westbound I-40 will also be reduced to one lane 24/7 to continue bridge repair. The contractor has installed a portable smart work zone system to assists motorists. However, delays can be expected. SR-1 (US-70) will be reduced to one lane with traffic signals near LM 24 at Crab Orchard, TN for bridge repair. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to the temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Bradley/CNU145]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): The contractor will require nighttime lane closures on eastbound I-40 between MM 323 and MM 326. Lane closures will occur between Sunday night and Thursday night, as needed. One lane will remain open during joint sealing activities with a queue truck to assist motorists.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNT364]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs have been installed with erosion control and clearing activities in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) paving near Arthur Seagraves Road (LM 2.5) to near Woodridge Lane (LM 6): The contractor will be performing safety-related construction activities that will require lane closures on SR-1 (US-70). Construction signs will be installed, and flaggers will present to direct traffic.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU919]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as paving, traffic signal work, and other construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-264 (HICKMAN RD.) TDOT Maintenance southbound from LM 0.1 to LM 0.3: SR-264 is reduced to one lane with temporary signals from LM 0.1 to 0.3. This will remain in effect until slope stabilization work completion.

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor currently performing grade work inside Smithville City Limits between Dearman Street and East Bryant Street. A traffic shift in this area will remain to allow contractor to complete work. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 rock fall mitigation at LM 3.8: The contractor continues working on the rock fall mitigation located at LM 3.8. During this work, a signed detour route will remain in place to allow traffic to bypass the work area. The closure will remain in effect during the entire project; the estimated completion date is 05/30/21.

[J and M Grading Division, LLC/Moore/CNU276]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work near LM 21.0 in Overton County on SR 85. During this work, the roadway will be completely closed, and a signed detour route will be in place to allow motorists to bypass the work zone. The estimated project completion date is 05/28/21.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 33.53 to LM 36.37: Shoulder and single lane closure between Bee Rock Road and West Bishop Avenue. Signage, flaggers, and barrels will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 4 PM beginning 04/08/21 through 05/12/21. [2020-311]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): Brief stoppages in traffic should be expected during daytime hours as the contractor works near the roadway. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and began excavation work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

WHITE COUNTY SR-1 (E. BOCKMAN WAY) both directions from LM 13.2 to LM 14.7 for slope stabilization: Roadway is reduced to one lane from LM 13.2 to 14.7. The westbound lane is shifted from LM 14.4 to 14.7. This will remain in effect until slope stabilization work completion, which is anticipated to be 5/14/21. Sunset Rock will be closed for the duration.

[TDOT/Maintenance/MAINT]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.05 to LM 10.32: Mobile lane closure along SR-30 between SR-30 and SR-127 intersection and the Bledsoe County line. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 03/15/21 through 06/15/21. [2020-408]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 slope stabilization at LM 12.5: Roadway is reduced to one lane. Traffic is controlled by signals.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Voiles/CNV003]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 28.55: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 05/12/21. [2020-658]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) resurfacing from near I-24 (LM16.8) to near Old Hillsboro Highway (LM 21.5): During this reporting period this project is in the final stages, contractor will be installing the delineators followed by inspections and addressing any possible punch list items. Work may be possible each day 7AM to 7PM. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment. The road may be reduced to one lane to accommodate the work being performed; safety personnel will be present.

[Volunteer Paving, LLC/Hussein/CNV008]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 safety improvements from Belmont Road (LM 10) to Bowling Alley Road (LM 10.2) in Manchester: Weather Permitting, the contractor will be implementing a lane reduction daily between the hours of 7AM and 7PM to support project excavation work. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU316]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.95 to LM 0: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 05/12/21. [2020-658]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Utility Work both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 05/31/21. [2020-440]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 westbound MM 166 to MM 167 slope stabilization: Right Shoulder closure from mile 167 to 166.4 West bound direction of I-24. Traffic Control signs are installed notifying of the shoulder closure.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY SR-108 (STATE HWY. 108) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.05 to LM 4.21: Mobile lane closures along SR-108 from the intersection of SR-108 and Floyd Road to the intersection of SR-108 and Fish Branch Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 AM to 4 PM starting 01/18/21 through 05/15/21. [2020-540]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (HWY. 28) Utility Work both directions at LM 4.17: Lane closures on SR-28 between Little Ponderosa Trail and Wilson Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 2 PM starting 05/04/21 through 05/18/21. [2021-282]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor will be working on SR-8 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Voiles/CNU148]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Sequatchie County line (LM 0) to north of Feedstore Drive (LM 12.5): The contractor will begin resurfacing operations on May 3rd on SR-111 from the Sequatchie County line to Log mile 12.51 in Van Buren. One lane will be closed while resurfacing operations are taking place. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Strawser Construction, Inc./Voiles/CNU298]

WARREN COUNTY SR-136 (ROCK ISLAND RD.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 1.99: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection of the bridge on SR-136 over the Caney Fork River at LM 1.99 on Monday, 5/10/21 from 12 pm until 3 pm. Traffic control will be in place for this inspection.

WARREN COUNTY SR-286 (MORRISON ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 0.59: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection of the bridge on SR-286 over Hickory Creek at LM 0.59 on Tuesday, 5/11/21 from 12 pm until 3 pm.

WARREN COUNTY SR-286 (MORRISON ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 2.53: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection of the bridge on SR-286 over the Barren Fork River at LM 2.53 on Tuesday, 5/11/21 from 8 am until 12 pm.

WARREN COUNTY SR-287 (GREAT FALLS RD.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 39.48: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection of the bridge on SR-287 over the Collins River at LM 39.48 on Monday, 5/10/21 from 8 am until 12 pm. Traffic control will be in place for this inspection.

WARREN COUNTY SR-288 (HENNESSEE BRIDGE RD.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 4.97: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection of the bridge on SR-288 over the Collins River at LM 4.97 on Thursday, 5/13/21 from 8 am until 12 pm.

WARREN COUNTY SR-55 (S. CHANCERY ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 2.64: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection of the bridge on SR-055 over the Barren Fork River at LM 2.64 on Wednesday, 5/12/21 from 8 am until 12 pm.

WARREN COUNTY SR-56 (BEERSHEBA HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 11.78: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection of the bridge on SR-056 over the Barren Fork River at LM 11.78 on Wednesday, 5/12/21 from 12 pm until 3 pm.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (S. LEE HWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 8.21 to LM 8.44: Lane closures between Grove Ave NW and Harrison Pike. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment for nighttime and daytime work between 8 PM and 6 AM and 9 am to 2 pm Monday- Friday with an estimated completion 06/30/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion 05/28/21. [2020-193]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing utility relocation work throughout the project limits, installing new drainage structures, and performing initial grading work for retaining wall construction. A traffic shift on I-24 eastbound has been implemented near MM 178 to allow for new construction on the right shoulder of the interstate. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible during daylight hours on SR-2 (Broad St.) and SR-58 (Market St.) to allow for moving equipment and utility relocation.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Single and double alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 05/06/21 and between 05/09/21 and 05/12/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. There will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace on 05/06/21, 05/07/21, and between 05/03/21 and 05/05/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 2 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange. Beginning 04/30/2021 at 9 PM the Welcome Center, on I-75 NB, will be closed until 05/24/2021. ***Weekend work scheduled between 05/07/2021 9 PM and 05/10/2021 5 AM on I-75 SB. The contractor will close the right two lanes between MM 3 and MM 2 to complete concrete pavement repairs. Motorists should be aware of heavy work truck traffic during this time. ***

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: There are no Mainline Lane Closures for the upcoming period of Thursday, 05/06/21 thru Wednesday, 05/12/21.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (MARKET ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 4.90: Shoulder and single lane closure along Market Street between West 26th Street and Underwood Street. Signage, drums, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM starting 04/29/21 through 05/12/21. [2021-106]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work westbound from LM 1.97 to LM 1.94: Shoulder, bike lane, and single lane closure between Sewanee Drive and San His Drive. Arrow board, signage, drums, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 05/03/21 through 05/19/21. [2021-280]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD.) Utility Work southbound at LM 14.75: Shoulder and single lane closure between Balmoral Drive and Glendale Drive. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 05/06/21 through 05/12/21. [2021-292]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have one lane of SR-29 north-bound closed. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: The improvement of the intersection on U.S. 11 (U.S. 64, S.R. 2) at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (L.M. 22.67), including grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks are entering and exiting the roadway. One lane might be intermittently closed while work is ongoing. The public is advised to be aware of the newly established traffic pattern at the intersection. Additional flaggers will be onsite as needed.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 resurfacing from south of Henry Road (LM 6.9) to west of SR-58 (LM 14.2): Starting Monday of this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on this road as the Contractor will have flaggers directing traffic for the construction operation. The motoring public should expect possible long delays.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV087]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 05/06/21, 05/07/21, 05/10/21, 05/11/21, and 05/12/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. The roadway is not open to traffic. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period the contractor will have crews mobilizing to the project site to install construction signs and initial erosion control measures. Crews will be working on ramp widening at Exit 52 on the WB shoulder of SR-305. This work will occur between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM Monday through Friday and will require temporary closures of the shoulders of the interstate ramps at Exits 49 and 52. Temporary shoulder closures are also possible on SR30 and SR305 during these hours as crews work to install construction signs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for workers on the interstate ramps.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNU352]

POLK COUNTY SR-33 (HWY. 411) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 06/25/21. [2019-245]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on foundations for the new bridge and relocation of utilities on the east side of the river. The right shoulder of SR-40 (US-64) is closed for the duration of this work. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-40 (US-64) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM to allow for utility work and moving equipment/supplies. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period the contractor will have intermittent lane closures in place on SR-40 in (US-64) in both directions Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM to place permanent pavement markings, snowplowable pavement markers, and to perform work on the punchlist.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be painting concrete pavement that was previously repaired at several locations. The locations are I-75 NB exit 33 off-ramp and E20th St in front of Mountain View Chevy. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during the work.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNT380]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime on 05/05/21 and 05/06/21, the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at the truck inspection station in Monteagle on I-24 EB MM 136.9 to construct sign footers. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNU178]

REGION 2 on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNU107]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period. The drain cleaning operation will be starting Monday night of this reporting period. They will be having an intermittent lane closures on I75 SB and NB starting from MM17 to MM 6. The lane closures will be from 8 PM-6 AM Thursday and Monday thru Wednesday of this reporting period.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

CLAY COUNTY - CNU198: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

