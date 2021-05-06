Florida’s Premier High Potency Hemp CBD Oil Manufacturer improves Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Sir Hemp Company introduces an upgraded version of its already popular and highly potent hemp full spectrum cbd oil.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, U.S.A., May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach, Florida based Sir Hemp Company introduces an improved full spectrum hemp oil building on the success of its high potency 3600mg full spectrum CBD oil distillate. The highly potent cbd oil which contains a powerful 120mg per 1mL will now contain more natural terpenes and a higher percentage of cannabinoids than its popular Full Spectrum. Sir Hemp Co’s founder, said that: “This is an improvement to our full spectrum. It is a highly potent whole flower hemp extract in which the distillation process is shorten resulting in more potent cannabinoids, as well as retaining a higher percentage of terpenes which has been shown to synergistically work better than CBD alone”.
Sir Hemp has a product line ranging from its Full Spectrum which contains all the naturally occurring cannabinoids in the hemp plant to a THC free CBD isolate for those wishing to ingest only CBD. Sir Hemp Co.’s CBD Isolate packs a punch as it is formulated the same way as their Full Spectrum oil at 3600mg per bottle which translates to 120mg per 1Ml. Those wanting a CBD concentrate can opt to purchase their CBD RSO. In addition to their human grade extracts they recently launched a potent Pet CBD line which is perfect for those wishing to purchase CBD for cats and dogs. Their pet cbd line is made from the same human grade cbd oil as in their other oils.
“We are a family-owned business and want you to feel the love and quality that we place in our products”, said Alfredo Cernuda, President & Founder. All Sir Hemp Companies products adhere to Federal guidelines containing less than 0.3% THC, as well as strict testing standards set forth by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. All products contain a QR code linking to its independent and verifiable third-party lab test. You can purchase directly from them at https://sirhempco.com and/or read more about their line of all natural CBD products including educational information.
